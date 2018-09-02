Announcing our Air Show Coloring Contest! Pick up the official coloring page and rules in the observation area at #YeagerAirport, or download it off of our website.

Winning entries will be displayed at Yeager Airport during the Airshow and featured on our website and Facebook!

Open to children ages 2-16. Entry must be received by Yeager Airport no later than 11:59PM on October 10, 2018!

Download the official entry form here: 2018 Air Show Coloring Contest