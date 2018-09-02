THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 TITLE SPONSOR
2018 Air Show Performers
As of September 2, 2018
Take a Ride!
* Tickets must be purchased from third parties, below. Yeager Airport DOES NOT sell tickets for Air Show flights.
B-17 Yankee Lady
B-25 Yankee Warrior
Bell 47 Helicopter
Sierra Aeronautics is proud to partner with the 2018 Salute to Our Veterans & First Responders Air Show to offer helicopter rides in a classic Bell 47 Helicopter. For fans of the show M*A*S*H, it will be like taking a ride in the medical helicopter seen in the show! Sierra Aeronautics can take 2 passengers to enjoy the sights surrounding the Airshow. Cost is $45 per rider online or at the airshow. The helicopter will be available from 10 a.m. until close both days. Skip the line by buying your tickets ahead of time! While you wait for the show, like us on Facebook to see other events in the past and what to expect out of your ride!
Visit and Reserve Your Flight Today!
2018 Aircraft on Static Display
As of September 2, 2018
Announcing our Air Show Coloring Contest! Pick up the official coloring page and rules in the observation area at #YeagerAirport, or download it off of our website.
Winning entries will be displayed at Yeager Airport during the Airshow and featured on our website and Facebook!
Open to children ages 2-16. Entry must be received by Yeager Airport no later than 11:59PM on October 10, 2018!
Download the official entry form here: 2018 Air Show Coloring Contest