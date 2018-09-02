air show

THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 TITLE SPONSOR

THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 TITLE SPONSOR

THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 TITLE SPONSOR

Click Here to Visit WV Aeronautics!

THANK YOU TO OUR 2018 COLONEL SPONSOR

Click Here to Visit CharlestonWV.com!
RESERVE YOUR SEAT
SOLD OUT

2018 Air Show Performers

As of September 2, 2018

Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team

Canadian Harvard Aerobatic Team

www.canadianharvards.com

Younkin Airshows Beech 18

Younkin Airshows Beech 18

www.younkinair.com

Team Windmiller

Team Windmiller

www.windmiller.com

Jerry Wells Airshows

Jerry Wells Airshows

www.facebook.com/jerrywellsairshows

C-130

C-130

C-130 – 130th Airlift Wing

RJ Gritter Airshows

RJ Gritter Airshows

www.rjgritter.com

SNJ-3 - David Reese

SNJ-3 – David Reese

SNJ-3 – David Reese

de Havilland DH-115 - Vampire Airshows

de Havilland DH-115 – Vampire Airshows

vampireairshows.simdif.com

P-51 & FW-190 European Dog Fight

P-51 & FW-190 European Dog Fight

www.dixiewing.org/north-american-p-51-mustang

DC-3 Flagship Detroit

DC-3 Flagship Detroit

www.flagshipdetroit.org

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

B-17 Yankee Lady

B-17 Yankee Lady

Rides Available for Purchase! See: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/

B-25 Yankee Warrior

B-25 Yankee Warrior

Rides Available for Purchase! See: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team

Take a Ride!

* Tickets must be purchased from third parties, below. Yeager Airport DOES NOT sell tickets for Air Show flights.

B-17 Yankee Lady

Reserve Your Ticket Here! Rides Available for Purchase! See: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/

B-25 Yankee Warrior
Rides Available for Purchase Here!

Bell 47 Helicopter

Sierra Aeronautics is proud to partner with the 2018 Salute to Our Veterans & First Responders Air Show to offer helicopter rides in a classic Bell 47 Helicopter. For fans of the show M*A*S*H, it will be like taking a ride in the medical helicopter seen in the show! Sierra Aeronautics can take 2 passengers to enjoy the sights surrounding the Airshow. Cost is $45 per rider online or at the airshow. The helicopter will be available from 10 a.m. until close both days. Skip the line by buying your tickets ahead of time! While you wait for the show, like us on Facebook to see other events in the past and what to expect out of your ride!
Visit and Reserve Your Flight Today!

2018 Aircraft on Static Display

As of September 2, 2018

L-5 – CAF Capital Wing

L-5 – CAF Capital Wing

www.capitalwing.org/

C-54 – Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation

C-54 – Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation

C-54 – Berlin Airlift Historical Foundation

C-123

C-123

www.airheritage.org/our-aircraft

C-130

C-130

C-130 – 130th Airlift Wing

C-46 Tinker Belle

C-46 Tinker Belle

www.facebook.com/c46tinkerbelle

DC-3 Flagship Detroit

DC-3 Flagship Detroit

www.flagshipdetroit.org

P-51 & FW-190 European Dog Fight

P-51 & FW-190 European Dog Fight

www.dixiewing.org/north-american-p-51-mustang

SNJ-3 - David Reese

SNJ-3 – David Reese

SNJ-3 – David Reese

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

TBM Avenger – CAF Capital Wing

B-25 Yankee Warrior

B-25 Yankee Warrior

Rides Available for Purchase! See: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/

B-17 Yankee Lady

B-17 Yankee Lady

Rides Available for Purchase! See: http://yankeeairmuseum.org/fly/

Volte BT-13 - CAF Capital Wing

Volte BT-13 – CAF Capital Wing

www.capitalwing.org

E-2C – VAW-122

E-2C – VAW-122

E-2C – VAW-122

C-2 – VAW-122

C-2 – VAW-122

C-2 – VAW-122

SR-22 - Purdue University

SR-22 – Purdue University

SR-22 – Purdue University

C-17

C-17

C-17 – 167th Airlift Wing

Navy Test Pilot School H-72

Navy Test Pilot School H-72

Navy Test Pilot School H-72

Navy Test Pilot School H-60

Navy Test Pilot School H-60

Navy Test Pilot School H-60

Civil Air Patrol - Cessna

Civil Air Patrol – Cessna

Civil Air Patrol – Cessna

Civil Air Patrol - Gippsland GA8

Civil Air Patrol – Gippsland GA8

Civil Air Patrol – Gippsland GA8

And More...

And More…

Check Back for Updates!

Announcing our Air Show Coloring Contest! Pick up the official coloring page and rules in the observation area at #YeagerAirport, or download it off of our website.

Winning entries will be displayed at Yeager Airport during the Airshow and featured on our website and Facebook!

Open to children ages 2-16. Entry must be received by Yeager Airport no later than 11:59PM on October 10, 2018!

Download the official entry form here: 2018 Air Show Coloring Contest